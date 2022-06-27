A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man walking in traffic lanes on Interstate 8 died Sunday when a vehicle overturned and struck him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., the victim, a 57-year-old male from San Diego, was walking westbound from the Waring Road on ramp. A 27-year-old female motorist from Chula Vista, driving a white Mercedes-Benz sedan, spotted him and and applied her brakes.

But another female motorist, a 61-year-old driver from San Diego in a white Chevrolet sport utility vehicle, rear-ended the Mercedes. The SUV overturned following the crash and

hit the pedestrian.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital, where he died. The Chevrolet driver suffered

minor injuries, while the driver of the Mercedes was uninjured.

It is unknown if drugs/and or alcohol were a factor in this collision. The cause of the collision remains under investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.