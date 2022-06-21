Deputies and medics tend to the suspect after his arrest. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Deputies chased a car theft suspect Tuesday to the San Diego Riding Academy in Lakeside, where they were able to subdue and apprehend him.

The incident began when the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a resident who witnessed someone driving out of their driveway with their truck, according to OnScene.TV.

Within minutes, a deputy spotted the Chevrolet truck, but the male driver fled at a high rate of speed in response to an attempt to pull him him over.

The vehicle pursuit, at times reaching 80 mph on city streets, concluded after about 15 minutes, in which the suspect allegedly ran red lights and stop signs while also driving into oncoming traffic.

He stopped when he reached the horse riding academy, abandoning the truck as he ran into the ranch, surrounded by the San Diego River valley.

Deputies pursued the man for nearly a half hour, while also establishing a perimeter around the ranch. When they spotted the male and attempted to arrest him, the suspect allegedly fought back, but the deputies prevailed, detaining him. They sent the man to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Authorities found a pellet rifle in the truck.