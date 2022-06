Firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from the Heritage Inn San Diego, 3333 Channel Way, around 6:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire & Rescue Department. Photo via OnScene.TV.

No injuries have been reported in an ongoing blaze near the top floors of a hotel in the Midway District.

Firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from the Heritage Inn San Diego, 3333 Channel Way, around 6:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire & Rescue Department.

As of 6:30 a.m., 28 personnel have been assigned to the scene including four engines and two trucks.

–City News Service