The wounded victim on the ground in Barrio Logan. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery after a man was shot early Tuesday in Barrio Logan.

San Diego Police responded at 5:20 a.m. to reports of shots fired on Boston Avenue between 29th and 30th streets in Barrio Logan.

The unidentified victim was hit in his torso and taken to a hospital with what police said is a non-life-threatening wound.

Witnesses told officers that two teenage Hispanic males were seen running onto Interstate 5 from Boston Avenue.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.