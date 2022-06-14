Escondido Police Chief Ed Varso . Photo via https://police.escondido.org/

Escondido Police Chief Ed Varso has accepted an offer to lead the police department in Menifee and will serve his last day later this month in the northern San Diego County city where he has worked as a law officer for more than two decades, officials announced Tuesday.

“While I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Menifee Police Department, it is sad to say goodbye to Escondido,” said Varso, a 21-year member of the EPD who has served as its chief since 2020. “Day after day I witness a level of dedication and professionalism from all members of the Escondido Police Department that is second to none.”

City officials said they will appoint an interim chief from the EPD command staff to serve following Varso’s departure on June 28.

“While this is an incredibly exciting opportunity for Chief Varso to help build a new police department and bring his leadership to a new community, it is truly a loss for Escondido,” City Manager Sean McGlynn said, “We will work quickly to engage in a national recruitment to find a replacement who will continue to advance the mission and values of our organization.”

The departing chief offered thanks to the Escondido community “for all of the support it has shown — not only to me, but to the entire Escondido Police Department.”

“EPD is an outstanding police department, and I know that it will continue to provide exceptional service for years to come,” he said.

–City News Service, Inc.