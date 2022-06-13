A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Three teenagers were taken into custody after a string of armed robberies was reported throughout the city, authorities said Monday.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s station detained juveniles that fit the description of three young thieves that conducted nine robberies throughout the city that started shortly before noon.

Descriptions from the victims aided deputies in locating the suspected getaway car, a Toyota Tacoma. During a traffic stop on Knoll Road, deputies arrested the three suspects in the vehicle after finding a loaded, non-serialized handgun inside the vehicle.

Deputies also found that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Vista on Saturday.

A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and other gun-related charges. All three were booked into juvenile hall.