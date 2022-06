Crime scene tape across the sidewalk where the victim was found. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A male victim died of a gunshot wound early Saturday morning outside a home in Lemon Grove.

Deputies from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department responded just after 2 a.m. and found the victim lying on the sidewalk at Palm and Mulder streets with a wound to his upper torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said another male was seen running away from the victim on Palm Street, but no suspect description was immediately available.

OnScene.TV contributed to this article.