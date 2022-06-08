Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A woman driving a compact executive car was seriously injured Wednesday in a collision in Pacific Beach.

The 22-year-old was pulling out of a driveway in the 3900 block of Ingraham Street shortly before 2 p.m. when the Audi A4 she was driving struck a southbound Honda Accord broadside, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took her to a trauma center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including broken bones, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

The other driver, a 19-year-old woman, was evaluated at a hospital for a complaint of pain, he said.

City News Service contributed to this article.