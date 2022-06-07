Coronado High School. Image via Google Maps

A bullet found near the Coronado High School football field Tuesday led to a police sweep of schools in the area, but no threat has been detected.

Coronado police said that around 10 a.m., a student found part of a bullet near the Coronado High football field, leading to an “increased police presence” on campus “out of an abundance of caution.”

Officers were also posted at nearby Coronado Middle School and Village Elementary School, according to a police department statement. Along with officers, specialized dogs able to detect gunpowder were used to sweep the grounds of the campuses.

At around 1:30 p.m., the police department said “there continues to be no known threat to our school campuses,” but a police presence will be maintained near the campuses “for the remainder of the school day.”

–City News Service