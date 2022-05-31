Cal Fire vehicles converge on a brush fire on Route 94. Courtesy Cal Fire

Cal Fire San Diego will suspend all permits for outdoor residential burning starting Wednesday in San Diego County, with aims of reducing the potential for wildfires this summer.

The suspension of all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches or leaves takes effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Cal Fire. The order does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property.

According to Cal Fire, firefighters statewide have responded to more than 2,280 wildfires since Jan. 1, outpacing the 1,744 five-year average over the same time period.

“This year, there have already been thousands of opportunities for wildfire to impact communities across the state. The threat is real for our region, and fire conditions will continue to worsen until we receive significant rainfall later in the year,” said Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham.

The order, which applies to areas covered by Cal Fire personnel, will also apply to state responsibility area lands in Imperial County.

The following tips were also offered by firefighting officials to help stave off wildfires:

Clear all dead and or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures

Landscape with fire-resistant/drought-tolerant plants

Find alternative ways to dispose of all landscape debris, such as chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility

City News Service contributed to this article.