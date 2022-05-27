A San Diego police cruiser. Photo courtesy OnScene.TV

A motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures Friday when a Ford Mustang hit him while making a left turn in Pacific Beach.

The Ford, driven by a male, 31, was proceeding southbound in the 4400 block of Fanuel Street just after 3:35 p.m., San Diego police said.

The motorcycle, driven by another man, 51, was moving northbound, when the Mustang attempted to turn left at Grand Avenue, violating the rider’s right of way, police said.

Medics sent the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police do not suspect alcohol or drug use as a factor in the collision. The department’s Traffic Division is investigating.