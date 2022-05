San Diego Fire-Rescue Department engine. Photo credit: @SDFD via Twitter

It took crews about 25 minutes Friday to extinguish a fire that damaged a Tierrasanta home.

The non-injury blaze erupted in the attic of the residence in the 11200 block of Pabellon Circle at about 3:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Several residents evacuated the home prior to the arrival of emergency personnel, the agency reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– City News Service