A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

It took crews about 25 minutes Friday to extinguish a fire that damaged a Tierrasanta home.

The non-injury blaze erupted in the attic of the residence in the 11200 block of Pabellon Circle about 3:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Several residents evacuated the home prior to the arrival of emergency personnel, the city agency reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this article.