The downtown San Diego Superior Court. Photo by Chris Stone

A man who fatally shot a bicyclist in Encanto more than three decades ago was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in state prison.

Leovardo Salceda, 52, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Oliver Harrison, 37, who was shot on July 31, 1988.

Police said Harrison, who was riding a bicycle in the 600 block of 61st Street, was struck by a stray bullet fired during an altercation between Salceda and another man.

At his sentencing, Salceda told the victim’s family he was “very sorry,” but said, “unfortunately, I was put in a position where I had to defend myself for having a gun pointed at me.”

Though a “person of interest” was identified around the time of the shooting, the case went cold because witnesses to the shooting did not cooperate, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said last year in a statement announcing Salceda’s arrest.

Detectives worked the case, however, and “eventually developed enough information” to arrest Salceda. Police took him into custody last year downtown.

– City News Service