Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A tree fell on a man Friday, killing him as workers cut it down in a neighborhood near Lake Hodges.

The fatal accident in the 9700 block of Thorn Lane in the Del Dios area took place shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, died at the scene, Lt. Ryan Wisniewski said.

– City News Service