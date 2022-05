A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A pedestrian was injured Thursday in a hit-and-run accident in El Cajon, and authorities are looking for the suspect.

Around 3:50 a.m., an unidentified victim was struck by an unknown vehicle in the 2000 block of Bancroft Drive, near Rosedale Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the victim, possibly someone who is homeless, to a hospital.

–City News Service