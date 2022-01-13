The Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Photo credit: Mani Albrecht

The in-custody death of a Mexican national who was arrested by federal officers at the border in Otay Mesa was under investigation Thursday.

The fatality at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man, 38, who was allegedly crossing the border illegally, had been arrested earlier in the day by a U.S. Border Patrol agent. He was stricken by some sort of medical emergency while awaiting processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Despite lifesaving efforts by Border Patrol agents, a paramedic and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel, the detainee died at the scene, Campbell said.

The man’s name has not been released.

As is the case with any in-custody death in the city of San Diego, the SDPD Homicide Unit will investigate.

– City News Service