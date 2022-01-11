A Cal Fire San Diego truck on a rural road. Courtesy Cal Fire

One person has died in a fire Tuesday in a Ramona neighborhood.

Cal Fire personnel found the unidentified victim in a structure fire in the 2000 block of Montecito Road, the agency reported. Responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The flames were knocked down by 9:30 a.m., about an hour after the California Highway Patrol reported a shed fire in the area.

Montecito Road was closed at Teds Place to allow firefighters access to the fire hydrant.

No further information was immediately released.

–City News Service

Show comments