Pamela Kropp. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Police Department

A middle-aged woman was reported missing from a Pacific Beach residence two days ago by her family, police said Sunday.

Pamala Kropp, 57, was considered at risk and was last seen on foot near the Pacific Plaza shopping mall at 1800 Garnet Ave., a few blocks from her home, at around 3 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The home is in the 1800 block of Oliver Avenue.

Kropp was described as having gray hair and brown eyes, while standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. She was wearing a dark-gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white tennis shoes. She also wears glasses.

If seen, residents were asked to contact the SDPD at 619-531-2000.

– City News Service