The FBI is asking the public to help identify a man law enforcement officials believe robbed a Chase Bank branch on Via La Jolla Drive just before 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5. Photos courtesy FBI.

A man in a black hat and flannel shirt robbed a La Jolla bank Wednesday.

The thief, who also was wearing a black face mask, confronted a teller at the Chase branch office in the 8800 block of Villa La Jolla Drive and demanded cash shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

After the clerk handed over an undetermined amount of money, the robber left the bank, got onto a scooter and rode away to the west.

He was described as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch white or Hispanic man with brown eyes and a medium build, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

City News Service contributed to this article.