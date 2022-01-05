Flames from the three-alarm fire in El Cajon. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A three-alarm fire early Wednesday morning destroyed at least three businesses in an El Cajon strip mall.

Crews from the Heartland Fire and Rescue Department responded to the Broadway Plaza Shopping Center where a salon, restaurant and smoke shop were engulfed in flames around 3 a.m.

Additional crews from the San Miguel, Santee and San Diego fire departments were called to the scene to battle the blaze.

Authorities said the fire may have started in the restaurant.

An investigation is underway and no other information was immediately released.