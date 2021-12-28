Firefighters at the scene of the crash in Bostonia near El Cajon. Courtesy OnScene.TV

The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the deadly crash of a Learjet 35A on approach to Gillespie Field on Monday night.

The executive jet carrying four people crashed in the unincorporated Bostonia area east of the airport. There were no survivors and the identities of the victims have not yet been released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The aircraft took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and crashed at 7:14 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pepper Drive. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department reported one home was damaged and power lines were knocked down in the area, but no one was hurt on the ground.

The NTSB said the Learjet was on an instrument approach to Runway 17. As the aircraft neared the airport, the pilot requested a change to a visual approach to Runway 27R.

Shortly after air traffic control had cleared the airplane to land, it crashed into the residential area about 1.4 miles from the end of the runway.

The NTSB said it has dispatched three investigators to the accident site. One investigator arrived Tuesday morning and two more were to arrive later in the day.