Firefighters at the scene of the crash in Bostonia near El Cajon. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 10-seat fixed-wing aircraft with two turbofan engines crashed in a residential neighborhood near El Cajon on Monday, and fire officials reported no survivors.

The Learjet 35A, flying out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County, downed several power lines on Pepper Drive and apparently disintegrated on impact.

“There is very little left of the aircraft,” said Fire Chief Don Butz of the Lakeside Fire Protection District, briefing reporters under rainy skies. “We weren’t able to find any survivors.”

It missed nearby homes, but debris struck at least one car, he said.

A spokeswoman for John Wayne Airport confirmed the private jet left at 6:56 p.m. but had no details on the number of passengers or crew. She said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board would provide further details.

The crash was reported about 7:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pepper Drive in the unincorporated Bostonia Neighborhood. Butz said there were some initial evacuations, but residents were soon allowed back in their homes.

The area is a few miles east of Gillespie Field.

Besides an SDG&E crew, a hazardous materials unit was on scene to clean up jet fuel on the road.

“With this weather condition we have, the vapors are going to hang around for a while because there’s no air movement and the cold, moist air keeps all the vapors to the ground,” Butz said.

Video from the scene showed the burning remains of what appeared to be a small executive jet on a street outside homes. It wasn’t immediately known how many were on board.

According to FlightAware.com, the owner of the Learjet 35A is Med Jet LLC of El Cajon.

The crash took down a number of power lines, and San Diego Gas & Electric reported at 10:15 p.m. that about 350 customers in the El Cajon area were still without power. Power was expected to be restored by early Tuesday morning, according to the utility.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department tweeted at 8:57 p.m. that the fire was out, and added that the FAA and NTSB were notified and will be handling the investigation.

An FAA investigation team was on its way from Seattle, Butz said, along with a local representative of the agency.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has photos or videos from the scene was asked to email witness@ntsb.gov.

Updated at 10:52 p.m. Dec. 27, 2021

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article. This story will be updated.