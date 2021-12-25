Photo Credit: Oceanside Fire Department.

Oceanside firefighters Saturday were investigating an attic fire that scorched a duplex but did not injure anyone.

Units from the Oceanside Fire Department responded to reported smoke in the attic of a duplex at 301 San Dimas Ave. at 1:20 p.m. Friday, according to Battalion Chief Lucifer Keener.

“Eight minutes after the initial alarm, the first engine arrived and found light grey smoke coming from the attic vents of the duplex,” Keener said. “Upon entry, fire crews found fire extending in the walls and ceiling near the furnace. Crews advanced hose lines, entered the attic, and extinguished the fire within eight minutes.”

Keener said firefighters utilized a thermal imager to local hot spots in the structure. He added that salvage operations were conducted to protect belongings inside the structure, as well as to remove drywall to extinguish smoldering hot spots.

The homeowner was able to stay with family, and the neighboring duplex was unaffected.

A total of 16 firefighting personnel responded to the blaze including one fire investigator, three fire engines, one fire truck, one medical unit and one fire chief.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

–City News Service