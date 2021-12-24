Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Two people were recuperating with major injuries in a hospital Friday after a solo-vehicle crash last night involving an intoxicated driver.

The crash occurred at 9:43 p.m. Thursday in the Roseville/Fleetwood neighborhood, said SDPD officer Robert Heims.

“A 73-year-old man and his 80-year-old female passenger were westbound on 3100 Nimitz Blvd. in a black Honda accord,” Heims said. “The Honda struck the raised median and a light standard, then overturned.”

The unidentified driver and passenger were transported to a hospital.

“The driver was arrested for DUI,” Heims said. “The passenger suffered several broken ribs and other injuries.”

San Diego Police Traffic Division was continuing an investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service