Officers laid out the items confiscated from the BMW after the Christmas Eve traffic stop. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Police arrested four people suspected of shoplifting at stores throughout San Diego County Friday after a reported theft at a South Park Target.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department, having been given a license-plate number, spotted the suspects in a BMW after responding to the Target at 3030 Grape St. early Friday, according to OnScene.TV.

They pursued the suspects to the south, until they initiated a traffic stop on Delevan Drive.

Officers arrested two women and two men, one of whom started to hit his head on the police vehicle and the ground, OnScene reported. The man, who officers learned had special needs, had to be restrained, and was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators found drug paraphernalia and burglary tools in the BMW, along with approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise, mostly alcohol and snack foods. Officers unpacked some of the items in the car from large black tote bags.

Police believe the suspects have committed thefts at various stores around the county. They also have had previous arrests and/or warrants out for their arrest from other law enforcement agencies.

The suspects face charges including commercial burglary, grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.