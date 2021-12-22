A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Courtesy of the department

A man is under arrest on suspicion of murdering another man whose body was found inside a travel trailer in Lakeside over the weekend, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

Ramon Sandoval, 30, was arrested just after 3 p.m. Saturday after sheriff’s deputies responded to a property in the 12100 block of state Route 67 for a report of a burglary.

Upon arrival, deputies found a stolen vehicle parked next to a house trailer, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

When deputies ordered the trailer’s occupants to step outside, Sandoval got out of the trailer and a dead man was found inside, the department stated.

Sandoval was initially booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and a probation violation, but is expected to be charged with murder in connection with the man’s death, the sheriff’s department said.

The victim’s cause of death is pending further evaluation, according to the sheriff’s department. His name is being withheld as homicide detectives and the medical examiner’s office are working to locate and notify his next of kin.