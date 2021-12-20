San Diego Fire-Rescue crews Monday knocked down a non- injury fire in an apartment building in the Gaslamp Quarter that displaced 10 residents and two pets, according to the department. Photo via OnScene.TV.

The fire started around 6 a.m. at the Dustin Arms Hotel, 444 G St., and was extinguished roughly 25 minutes later.

According to SDFR, hotel residents were evacuated prior to crews arriving at the scene, and there were no injuries. Although building sprinklers were activated, there was smoke and water damage.

Fire crews were able to keep the blaze confined to the room where it started, according to SDFR. Structural damage was estimated at $250,000 and $70,000 for contents. Two businesses located below the hotel sustained water damage.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents and their pets, according to SDFR, which is investigating the cause of the fire.