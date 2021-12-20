CalFire San Diego.

State and regional crews Monday extinguished four small brush fires on both sides of Interstate 8 near the community of Alpine, a Cal Fire spokesman said.

Around 8:30 a.m., Cal Fire and Heartland Fire and Rescue crews responded to fires burning off the highway just west of Tavern Road, Capt. Frank LoCoco said.

Faulty brakes on a tractor-trailer caused the flames, LoCoco said, adding that no one was hurt and there was no structural damage.

The largest blaze burned a quarter-acre, and the crews quickly put the fires out, according to LoCoco.

The right lane of westbound traffic on the freeway was closed while crews were on scene, but has since reopened, according to Caltrans.