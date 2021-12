U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of the earthquake.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean off the Northern California coast near Eureka, but authorities said no tsunami is expected.

The quake hit at 12:10 p.m. approximately 24 miles off the coast, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Shaking was felt as far south as the San Francisco area and as east as Sacramento, but no damage was immediately reported.

The quake was followed by at least a dozen aftershocks.