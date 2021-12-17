Photo credit: Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo

Two of three suspects were arrested Friday after a series of gas station and convenient store thefts in San Diego and Chula Vista.

Officers initially responded to a call that two men with a gun driving a brown/gold SUV had robbed an AM/PM store at 4333 Home Ave., the San Diego Police Department reported. Three additional robbery reports were made shortly afterward: A convenient store was robbed at 1:23 a.m., a Chevron gas station was hit at 2:17 a.m. and another AM/PM was robbed at 3:05 a.m., with similar descriptions of the two men and the SUV.

Police spotted the vehicle heading south on Interstate 805 at Murray Ridge Road and attempted a traffic stop, according to an SDPD watch commander. The driver fled from police, exiting the freeway in Chula Vista, where police eventually stopped the vehicle in the 100 block of Rancho Court.

A female driver cooperated with police and was arrested, while two men fled on foot. One man was eventually found by police and was taken into custody. The other man was not located, and no description was released.

No further information was immediately available.

–City News Service