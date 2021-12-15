A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

One person was pronounced dead Wednesday morning in a disabled vehicle off state Route 94 near Golden Hill.

California Highway Patrol officers found an SUV with an unidentified driver non-responsive “face down in the ice plant” on the right shoulder of eastbound SR-94 near 25th Street around 6:40 a.m., according to the CHP.

Online logs show a coroner was called at 6:56 a.m., shortly after paramedics arrived to the scene. The right lane of the freeway was closed for an hour and a half starting a 7 a.m.

No other information was released.

–City News Service