An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

More than 5,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers have lost power in areas such as Solana Beach, Encinitas, Cardiff-By-The-Sea, Torrey Pines, Del Mar and other communities in the North County area.

The utility says the outage occurred shortly before 9 a.m., with power restoration anticipated by 11:30 a.m. Crews are still assessing what caused the outage.

–City News Service