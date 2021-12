Phyllis Clarke. Photo via @SDSheriff Twitter

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported Sunday that a missing 68-year-old woman was found.

Phyllis Clarke went missing at about 1 p.m. Saturday near the 2200 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Lemon Grove, authorities said.

At 10:08 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s department tweeted that she was found safe.

No further details were released.

Updated at 10:51 a.m. December 12, 2021

City News Service contributed to this article.