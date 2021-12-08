San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

The name of the 27-year-old motorcyclist that was killed in a collision in Otay Mesa was released by police Wednesday.

Walter Jesus Lopez Martinez was riding on Siempre Viva Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Monday when the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling in the lane next to him began to make a U-turn, according to San Diego Police.

The motorcycle crashed broadside into the commercial vehicle, sending the rider tumbling onto the roadway, Officer Sarah Foster said.

Paramedics took the Lopez Martinez to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead