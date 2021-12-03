A Drug Enforcement Administration agent. Courtesy DEA

Federal agents this week raided a large illicit East County marijuana-processing operation, seizing hundreds of pounds of cannabis and barrels of potentially explosive chemicals.

Authorities said Friday that they shuttered the operation, in an industrial area south of Gillespie Field in El Cajon.

The illegal drug lab, in the 1400 block of Fayette Street, was processing hash oil, a cannabis concentrate, using the highly flammable solvents butane and hexane, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

During the raid, the DEA confiscated nearly 400 pounds of unprocessed marijuana, 150 pounds of chemically contaminated cannabis plant waste, 139 pounds of hash oil, and laboratory equipment and chemicals, including 55-gallon drums of hexane, the federal agency reported.

Agents also arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of illegally manufacturing a controlled substance. The agency did not release his name.

– City News Service