A Oceanside Fire Department vehicle. Courtesy City of Oceanside

An Oceanside home sustained considerable damage in a late night blaze, authorities said Friday.

At 10 p.m. Thursday, firefighters from the Oceanside Fire Department responded to a fire at 1434 Temple Heights Drive, where flames from a second- story bathroom had spread to the first floor, according to a press release.

“Upon entry, fire crews found significant fire involvement in the first-floor and second-floor bathrooms,” said Battalion Chief Lucifer Keener.

The floor and walls of the house also had “considerable fire extension,” Keener added.

Crews took 40 minutes to salvage and overhaul opening walls and other areas of the home to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported, however the homeowners were displaced. A fire investigator from OFD arrived on scene and was working to find the cause of the fire.

No other information was available.

–City News Service