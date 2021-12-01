A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was detained Wednesday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended at an El Cajon gas station.

Around 7 a.m., police responded to a call involving a man allegedly threatening someone with a gun near 38th and Redwood streets in the City Heights neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department watch command.

At some point during the incident, the suspect drove away from the scene in a white SUV, police said. By 7:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol began a high-speed chase with the suspect on state Route 52. The driver exited the freeway in El Cajon, where the chase continued on surface streets.

Footage from ABC 10 shows the driver pulling into an ARCO gas station on North Mollison Avenue and colliding with a parked car in the lot. As authorities from the CHP and SDPD surrounded him, the suspect exited his vehicle with his hands up.

The suspect was taken into custody by police. No other information was released.

–City News Service