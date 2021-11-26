Boiling water. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

The city of San Diego Friday lifted the boil water advisory ordered earlier this week due to broken water mains.

Weekend water main breaks in the East Village and the south end of Balboa Park kept a stretch of Interstate 5 and several freeway connector ramps in the downtown area closed to through traffic on Monday. The first of the two pipeline failures began flooding traffic lanes at A Street and 11th Avenue about 3:30 that afternoon.

A sinkhole was created by surging water and inundated at least one business, city officials said.

About 3 1/2 hours after the first round of flooding began, an Uber driver reported that a geyser of water had burst through his windshield and a passenger window, injuring a customer, on an SR-163 off-ramp near I-5, the California Highway Patrol reported. The extent of the Uber rider’s injuries was unclear.

It took crews roughly six hours to get the flow of water under control.

–City News Service