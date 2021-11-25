Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crew Thursday knocked down a brush fire near Interstate 5 near Old Town.

The fire was first reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pacific Highway. Crew members were able to extinguish it by 3:30 p.m., said Battalion Chief Matt Nilsen.

It was unclear many acres burned. Nilsen said the department is investigating the fire’s cause.

According to the San Diego Police Department, there was a report of a transient starting fires in the area, southeast of where I-5 meets Interstate 8, but authorities have not located any suspects.

The city of Poway assisted in fighting the blaze. Firefighters in East County also battled a brush fire Thursday.

– City News Service