A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A vehicle driver Thursday struck a pole on a residential street near the Lomita neighborhood but was not injured.

The incident was first reported shortly after 11 a.m. at 8171 Braddock Place, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. It was reported as a vehicle- versus-structure.

It was unclear what lead up to the driver hitting the pole, and no further information was available.

–City News Service