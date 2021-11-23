A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

At least one assailant opened fire on a man in a Grant Hill-area neighborhood Tuesday, damaging a home but causing no reported injuries.

One or more members of a clutch of eight to 10 young men shot at the victim in the 2900 block of K Street for unknown reasons shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The bullets missed the victim, but least one struck a residence, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said. Following the burst of gunfire, the group scattered.

Patrol personnel fanned out through the area in search of the perpetrators, stopping several people for questioning. It was not immediately clear if any of the detainees wound up being arrested.

–City News Service