San Diego police car.

A man robbed a Mira Mesa gas station Sunday afternoon, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect entered the gas station at 8900 Mira Mesa Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m. according to a San Diego Police news release. He looked around, then walked up to the clerk and produced a black handgun.

He pointed it at the clerk, police said, and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied and was not injured.

The suspect placed the money in a bag and was last seen running westbound from the station.

The suspect, is described as a Black male, 25 to 30 years of age, 5’10” in height and weighing 180 pounds. He wore black shorts, a hoodie and hat with a red bandanna covering his face.

Robbery detectives are investigating the incident.