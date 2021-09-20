An MTS bus. File photo by Chris Stone

A man at a bus stop was seriously injured after he fell and his arm was crushed under a bus in the Teralta neighborhood, police said Monday.

The 50-year-old man — who police believe was under the influence of alcohol — leaned on an MTS bus as it departed a stop in the 4300 block of University Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.

San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said the man stood up and leaned against the bus after the driver had closed the doors and the bus started moving. The man then fell, hit his head on the curb, and his right arm went under the bus tire.

The man was transported to a hospital in non-life threatening condition with facial fractures and rib fractures that punctured his chest.

No other information was released. The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the accident.