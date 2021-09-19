A DUI checkpoint in San Diego. Courtesy San Diego Police

A total of 13 drivers were cited for unlicensed or suspended license violations at a checkpoint, police said Sunday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday on Bear Valley Parkway north of San Pasqual Road, according to Lt. Scott Walters of the Escondido Police Department’s traffic division.

A total of 761 vehicles were contacted, the lieutenant said.

The department will conduct another DUI and drivers license checkpoint in November, Walters said.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.