A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego police sought public help Friday to find the motorist who fatally hit a pedestrian on University Avenue earlier this month.

A 58-year-old man was crossing University at Mississippi Street when he was struck by a two- or four-door sedan with large chrome wheels, which continued south on Mississippi, according to Officer Mark Herring.

The victim was transported with major injuries to a local hospital, where he later died, according to police.

The driver did not stop to help the victim or call 911. The sedan may have damage to its front bumper, hood and windshield, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect was urged to call the San Diego Police Traffic Division at 858-573-5054 or call Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

–City News Service