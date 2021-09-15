A pedestrian crosswalk. Photo via Pixabay

A woman died after sustaining major injuries when a Jeep hit her as she was in the crosswalk of Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego Police said Wednesday.

A 50-year-old woman entered the crosswalk at Aderman Avenue and Mira Mesa Boulevard on Tuesday around 3 p.m. in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, and was hit by a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 45-year-old man tuning onto the street, police reported.

Paramedics transported the woman to a hospital with a possible brain bleed and internal bleeding, according to Officer John Buttle. The woman was taken into surgery, but later died at the hospital.

Buttle said that drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the accident. No other information was released and San Diego Police are still investigating.