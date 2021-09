Police and lifeguards on the scene where a man’s body was found near Ski Beach. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man, who appeared to be in his 60s, was found dead in Mission Bay Wednesday.

A kayaker spotted the submerged body in shallow water near Ski Beach shortly before 11 a.m., according to San Diego police.

No suspicious circumstances in connection with the fatality were reported, Officer Scott Lockwood said.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.

City News Service contributed to this report.