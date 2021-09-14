A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A truck was hanging off a freeway interchange ramp Tuesday morning, closing all lanes on the eastbound Interstate 8 connection to southbound Interstate 15, Caltrans reported.

At around 8 a.m., the California Highway Patrol was notified that a pickup truck rolled off the ramp — with the vehicle halfway over the guardrail and partially on the ground, according to CHP traffic reports. Caltrans reported closing all traffic on the ramp at around 8:40 a.m.

All lanes were open as of 8:50 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and no further information was available.

— City News Service