Officers with a San Diego Police SWAT team at an earlier incident. File photo courtesy OnScene.TV

A man who allegedly assaulted his father with a bat at their Miramar Ranch North home Wednesday holed up inside and refused to surrender when police arrived, prompting an hours-long standoff that ended in the suspect’s arrest.

The alleged domestic assault in the 11500 block of Petenwell Road was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Police shut down a stretch of the dead-end street where the suspect lives while attempting to establish a dialogue with him and persuade him to give himself up, Lockwood said.

After about 2 1/2 hours, a SWAT team was called in to take up positions around the home and prepare to enter forcibly, if necessary.

As of 3 p.m., the suspect was in custody, SDPD Public Affairs Officer Darius Jamsetjee said. The spokesman said he had no details about the arrest, including exactly when it occurred.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available.

Updated at 4:38 p.m. September 8, 2021